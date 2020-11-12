BACKSTORY: Collin Molepe

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Make the deal work for all parties. If the deal doesn’t benefit everyone, its lifespan will be short.

What was your first job?

I was a clerk at one of the big banks.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

If my memory serves me well, it was about R1,600. I gave almost two-thirds to my grandmother … may her soul rest in peace. She was overjoyed and that remains one of my most cherished memories.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Don’t let others tell you what you can or cannot do. While you may learn from others’ experiences, your intuition is often the best guide.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

"If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people." — Chinese proverb. I am passionate about both teaching and learning. I would want to focus on improving our education system and ensuring better access for all.