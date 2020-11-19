BACKSTORY: Stanlib CFO Avashnee Ramdial

Money & Investing / Backstory

We question Stanlib CFO Avashnee Ramdial

19 November 2020 - 05:00
Avashnee Ramdial. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

My go-to tip when closing a deal is to make sure that intuitively it is the right decision, over and above it making financial sense.

What was your first job?

I was employed as a trainee accountant at Deloitte.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My first pay cheque was R2,700. The first payment I made out of that salary was a donation to a charity organisation.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

I wish someone had told me not to strive for perfection. Perfection sometimes leads to disappointment, and it is better to get something done even if it is not perfect. Good enough is OK.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

I would put an end to corruption and ensure that there are consequences for the misappropriation of funds.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I always try to live my life without having any regrets. If I want to do something, I will do it or make it happen and not wait for tomorrow.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I had bought property when I first started earning a salary.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

There are very few people who genuinely care to help you in difficult times. In a corporate [environment] it is important to remember to not take things personally.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

I would tell my younger self how liberating it is to be independent in life, especially as a woman and a single parent.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

I have never wanted to trade in my career, but I have always been fascinated with being a commercial lawyer and have thought about adding an LLB to my qualifications.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would bring more justice where there is wrongdoing, be it crime or financial corruption. I think we are far too lenient as a country on corruption.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.