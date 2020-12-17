Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: HP’s Ifeyinwa Afe

We question Ifeyinwa Afe, MD at HP West and Central Africa

17 December 2020 - 05:00
Ifeyinwa Afe. Picture: Supplied
Ifeyinwa Afe. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be prepared and transparent with the client, look at the deal through your counterpart’s eyes, try to understand their motivation and point of view.

What was your first job?

At HP, as an intern in the channel marketing team.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was $937 — 12 years ago. I spent half of it at a restaurant celebrating my new job with my family.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Believe in yourself no matter what, embrace the fear and use it as fuel.

If you could fix one thing in Africa, what would it be?

Education.

What is the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I love to dance.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Buying more equities.

What is the hardest life lesson you have learnt so far?

Finding a way to pick myself up, no matter how many times it must be done.

What is the most overrated virtue?

Self-sacrifice.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

That you will be able to see, speak and collaborate with anyone you want to, anywhere in the world.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

I am happy I made the right decision to develop myself in tech and made my career an example for other women who believe in gender bias in the tech sector.

BACKSTORY: General Electric’s Nyimpini Mabunda

We question CEO of General Electric Southern Africa Nyimpini Mabunda
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: Ronak Gopaldas

We question director at Signal Risk Ronak Gopaldas
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Marc Pillay

We question Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta SA
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond’s astonishing career
Money & Investing
2.
BACKSTORY: General Electric’s Nyimpini Mabunda
Money & Investing / Backstory
3.
How South Africans can invest in Facebook, ...
Money & Investing
4.
Prosus: A poor man’s Tencent?
Money & Investing
5.
Truworths or TFG: which to buy?
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Stanlib CFO Avashnee Ramdial

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Collin Molepe

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Clickatell CEO Pieter de Villiers

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Attacq CEO Melt Hamman

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: BCX’s Shaheen Vawda

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Makhosazana Khanyile

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Philani Sangweni

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.