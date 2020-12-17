BACKSTORY: HP’s Ifeyinwa Afe

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be prepared and transparent with the client, look at the deal through your counterpart’s eyes, try to understand their motivation and point of view.

What was your first job?

At HP, as an intern in the channel marketing team.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was $937 — 12 years ago. I spent half of it at a restaurant celebrating my new job with my family.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Believe in yourself no matter what, embrace the fear and use it as fuel.

If you could fix one thing in Africa, what would it be?

Education.

What is the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I love to dance.