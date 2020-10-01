BACKSTORY: Primedia CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be prepared to make concessions; just prepare and think carefully beforehand about what they are.

What was your first job?

I was an article clerk at a law firm in Grahamstown.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

R500. I spent it quickly and easily.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Make career choices with the end goal in mind, as opposed to instant gratification.

What is your biggest regret?

Not studying more when I had the chance as a carefree student.

What does SA need to do to get itself back on its feet after the lockdown?

SA urgently needs ministers leading each portfolio who have objectively blemish-free records and demonstrable organisational skills.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I used to be a compulsive skydiver.