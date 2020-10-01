BACKSTORY: Primedia CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams
We question Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting CEO at Primedia
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Be prepared to make concessions; just prepare and think carefully beforehand about what they are.
What was your first job?
I was an article clerk at a law firm in Grahamstown.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
R500. I spent it quickly and easily.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Make career choices with the end goal in mind, as opposed to instant gratification.
What is your biggest regret?
Not studying more when I had the chance as a carefree student.
What does SA need to do to get itself back on its feet after the lockdown?
SA urgently needs ministers leading each portfolio who have objectively blemish-free records and demonstrable organisational skills.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I used to be a compulsive skydiver.
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
I’d say patience.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Put people before profits. You will reap the rewards.
What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?
I wish I’d bought an off-the-grid cabin in the mountains years ago.
Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?
There was a time that I really wanted to be a test pilot — I applied to and was accepted by the RAF but pulled out.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would implement a new circuit of special courts dealing only with government and public servant corruption cases, supported by a dedicated set of capable and independent senior prosecutors.
