Lesaka’s burning along the acquisition trail
The fintech company is set to take over payments business Adumo — and expand its customer base
23 May 2024 - 05:00
Lesaka will use its latest R1.6bn acquisition to test the waters for a consumer base beyond its traditional business anchored by social grant recipients.
The group, which has a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary one on the JSE, distributes low-cost financial and value-added services (VAS) to small businesses and consumers through its banking and payment technology...
