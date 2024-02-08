Is Reinet poised for a PensCorp windfall?
Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle has finally ditched its status as a BAT proxy, but the possible sale of its PensCorp assets could present a new puzzle for investors
08 February 2024 - 05:00
Pension Insurance Corp (PensCorp), a niche financial services company based in the UK, must now rank as one of the Rupert family’s best investments.
That’s not something to be said lightly. The Ruperts have made some stunning investments over the past six decades. Initially via the old Rembrandt (now Remgro) and Richemont, they have invested in best-selling tobacco brands, financial services, luxury, private hospitals, cellular services and technology...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.