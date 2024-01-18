What does HCI’s Impact oil deal really mean?
Sadly, it does not imply a bumper dividend for shareholders or a radical haircut of its debt. But the investment company says the long-term payoff could be substantial
18 January 2024 - 05:00
Shareholders in Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) are no closer to the cash payout they seemed to be banking on, and HCI is no nearer to cutting its weighty R2.7bn debt.
That’s because an expected windfall from the sale of a chunk of its oil and gas exploration interests has been displaced by a longer-term participatory arrangement and only a partial sell-down of these assets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.