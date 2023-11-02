Anglo’s unloved $25bn option
The Woodsmith polyhalite asset — a play on the world’s gasping need for better fertilisers — could generate up to 75% of the company’s current market capital in value. So why does the market ignore it?
02 November 2023 - 05:00
The global vitamin and supplements industry is thriving. Estimates of its trajectory vary, but one is that vitamin sales will rise to $8.9bn in 2028 from $6.7bn now — an annual compound growth of 6%. According to the US’s Council for Responsible Nutrition, three-quarters of Americans use nutritional or dietary supplements. Vitamins D and C and zinc lead the pack.
The sector was given a push by the Covid pandemic, especially before a vaccine became available, as consumers desperately grasped at immunity. But the invisible driver behind the vitamin sector lies in the earth’s soil...
