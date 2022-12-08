Money & Investing

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

FirstRand’s chair — for life?

Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — five years into the role and counting

08 December 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

The ghost of AGMs past rattled through FirstRand’s latest AGM as the banking group’s company secretary tried to explain why chair Roger Jardine had not been put up for election since 2015.  

And unlike Charles Dickens’s ghost, this one hadn’t come to remind us of simple things like the value of love, friendship and laughter but rather of distant battles with vexatious litigants...

