REGISTER | Income to impact: African real estate investments that go beyond buildings

Pan-African property group Grit Real Estate Income Group recently concluded a $306m refinance agreement with Standard Bank.

The sustainability-linked loan and revolving credit facility is the largest of its kind for Sub-Saharan Africa’s real estate sector (excluding SA) to date.

Join the Financial Mail for an in-depth panel discussion about this benchmark transaction with representatives from these companies on November 16.

This event aims to unpack various topics by providing an overview of the African debt market landscape and the barriers to cross-collateralization.

The discussion will also highlight the importance of environmental, social and governance in the negotiation of refinancing transactions, target setting and the key drivers that support funding objectives.

Moderated by Financial Mail’s money and investing editor, Giulietta Talevi, the panel will include: