×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

REGISTER | Income to impact: African real estate investments that go beyond buildings

Grit's $306m refinance agreement with Standard Bank will be unpacked during a discussion with FM on November 16

10 November 2022 - 17:36
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/pitinan
Picture: 123RF/pitinan

Pan-African property group Grit Real Estate Income Group recently concluded a $306m refinance agreement with Standard Bank.

The sustainability-linked loan and revolving credit facility is the largest of its kind for Sub-Saharan Africa’s real estate sector (excluding SA) to date.

Join the Financial Mail for an in-depth panel discussion about this benchmark transaction with representatives from these companies on November 16.  

This event aims to unpack various topics by providing an overview of the African debt market landscape and the barriers to cross-collateralization.

The discussion will also highlight the importance of environmental, social and governance in the negotiation of refinancing transactions, target setting and the key drivers that support funding objectives.

Moderated by Financial Mail’s money and investing editor, Giulietta Talevi, the panel will include:

  • Bronwyn Knight, CEO of Grit;
  • Leon van de Moortele, CFO of Grit; 
  • Jaco van Zyl, head of treasury at Grit;
  • Niyi Adeleye, head of real estate finance: Africa regions at Standard Bank Group;
  • Simon Gouweloos, head of real estate finance: South and Central Africa at Standard Bank Group; and
  • Anneke Lund, executive: sustainable finance at Standard Bank Group.

Event details: 

  • Date: Wednesday, November 16 2022
  • Time: 14h30 — 16h00
  • Venue: Online or in-person in Parktown, Johannesburg

Click here to register for the virtual event. 

Interested in attending this event in person? E-mail Philantu Nkanunu at nkanunup@arena.africa. Note: Seats are limited.

This article was paid for by Arena Events.

subscribe

Most read

1.
SMEs hold the answer to Africa's jobs conundrum
Money & Investing
2.
At least there’s the $300m break fee...
Money & Investing
3.
Redefine: cheapest Reit on the JSE?
Money & Investing
4.
Why are life insurers so unloved? It’s complicated
Money & Investing
5.
Dis-Chem is growing up, in fits and starts
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.