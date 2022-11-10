How Audi is bringing flair to premium e-mobility
The fully electric Audi e-tron product line-up reveals an exciting glimpse into the brand's future
Electric mobility is here and it is now. It’s not what we “believe” or “hope for”. It is a global reality backed by firm electric vehicle (EV) production targets from almost every major vehicle manufacturer around the world.
As the age of the internal combustion engine (ICE) journeys towards its end, the time is right for South Africans to be inspired by what the future of motoring has to offer. The fully electric Audi e-tron product line-up, on sale here, reveals an exciting glimpse into this future.
Audi believes that the progressive adoption of EVs in SA will be defined by what is referred to as the “four rings of e-mobility” — mirroring the four rings that make up the Audi logo. The future is an attitude, driven by the ability to embrace transformation and see the possibilities this new era of e-mobility presents.
As Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA, puts it: “The future of personal mobility is electric. It is now up to us to ensure that future generations can live their lives in an environment that respects and addresses positive moves towards sustainability, while still enjoying the aspects of performance, digitalisation and design.”
Sustainability begins with a shift in attitude
As consumers, we need to change the way we live and drive. We need to open our minds to realise the big picture, see the benefits, embrace the opportunities, and welcome the inevitable change in mobility.
From 2026, all new Audi models launched into the global market will be fully electric. The brand’s mandate is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. EVs have a critical role to play in decarbonising the planet, enabling a positive impact on the global climate-change debate.
At the core of this global mandate is an awareness of the impact personal mobility has on the environment. Audi’s aim is to safeguard individual premium mobility, through electrification with green energy, and to foster collaboration while helping to adjust the regulatory framework.
This is why Audi is committed to progress in all areas, such as charging infrastructure (having installed the fastest 150kW public chargers in SA), dealer network presence and experienced service-provider support.
Digitalisation and a connected experience
The rapid speed of automotive innovation — the development of new concepts of electric, connected, autonomous and shared mobility solutions — is incredible.
The dawn of e-mobility coincides with new possibilities for customised user-interfaces within the vehicle cabin, such as the latest in navigation, infotainment and active driver-safety technologies, as well as connected-car capabilities, through which vehicles are linked digitally to the transport grid and to each other.
A commitment towards progress means that Audi’s approach to e-mobility is led not only by EVs but also by digitalisation. From Audi-connect technologies, through artificial intelligence and alternative drivetrain technology, digitalisation forms an integral part of Audi’s quest towards sustainable premium mobility.
Uncompromised performance
Consumer behaviour and interest in e-mobility are changing. It’s often only when a consumer experiences an EV that they discover there is no performance compromise in the driving experience.
E-mobility opens up new dimensions in terms of driving dynamics, like the fully variable power distribution of the electric quattro drive. The torque-vectoring in the Audi e-tron S Sportback gives this SUV great balance and control on the road.
Audi’s proud history of dominance through innovation across various motorsport disciplines, combined with the inherent benefits of electric performance and the optimal balance of weight associated with these sophisticated platforms, allows for excellent sharing of research & development — from race cars, down to the vehicles driven on our roads.
Design — a concept beyond the vehicle structure
Audi is a brand defined by luxury. The range of fully electric e-tron models holds true to this definition. The packaging of the e-tron range brings fresh design thinking when it comes to unique proportions and high-class interior features.
With the battery located in the floor between the front and rear axles, and the signature front grille no longer bound to act as a conduit into the engine bay, new design opportunities are brought to life.
The design language of an EV, with new aesthetics and digital enhancements, allows the overall package to intrigue and stand out. Electric mobility is becoming dynamic and fascinating, as shown by Audi’s “halo” EV model, the RS e-tron GT.
The design of the four-door, high-performance coupé, that reinterprets the classic idea of the gran turismo (GT) car, is highly emotive, its technology is revolutionary and its performance breathtaking — a classic marriage of the four rings of mobility.
This article was paid for by Audi SA.