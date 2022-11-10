How Audi is bringing flair to premium e-mobility

Electric mobility is here and it is now. It’s not what we “believe” or “hope for”. It is a global reality backed by firm electric vehicle (EV) production targets from almost every major vehicle manufacturer around the world.

As the age of the internal combustion engine (ICE) journeys towards its end, the time is right for South Africans to be inspired by what the future of motoring has to offer. The fully electric Audi e-tron product line-up, on sale here, reveals an exciting glimpse into this future.

Audi believes that the progressive adoption of EVs in SA will be defined by what is referred to as the “four rings of e-mobility” — mirroring the four rings that make up the Audi logo. The future is an attitude, driven by the ability to embrace transformation and see the possibilities this new era of e-mobility presents.

As Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA, puts it: “The future of personal mobility is electric. It is now up to us to ensure that future generations can live their lives in an environment that respects and addresses positive moves towards sustainability, while still enjoying the aspects of performance, digitalisation and design.”

Sustainability begins with a shift in attitude

As consumers, we need to change the way we live and drive. We need to open our minds to realise the big picture, see the benefits, embrace the opportunities, and welcome the inevitable change in mobility.

From 2026, all new Audi models launched into the global market will be fully electric. The brand’s mandate is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. EVs have a critical role to play in decarbonising the planet, enabling a positive impact on the global climate-change debate.