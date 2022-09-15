×

Money & Investing

EXECUTIVE PAY

Why Bob van Dijk is flogging his Naspers shares

The Naspers CEO has made at least R1.1bn after cashing in a wad of share options — even as the company buys back its own stock. Analysts are livid

15 September 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Had the Naspers board applied as much creative genius to shareholder value as it appears to have applied to CEO Bob van Dijk’s remuneration package, there’s little doubt that Naspers shareholders would be a considerably happier bunch of people right now.

Van Dijk has just exercised the tranche of Naspers N share options he was awarded when he was appointed CEO in early 2014. He appears to have made a pre-tax profit of R1.1bn on those 832,000 Naspers N share options when, late last month, he exercised and sold all but 156,585 of the stock...

