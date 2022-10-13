BROKERS’ NOTES: Build coal stocks, sell Sanlam

Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
A protracted Transnet strike could sound the death knell for companies and jobs in the SA motor industry
An MBA gives you the all-round skills that are required in a changing business environment, says Zaheer Hamid, director of the Management College of Southern Africa (Mancosa)
The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Though coal investors have made a mint this year, the party is almost over
As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
Ashraf Mohamed, Cornerpiece Capital
BUY: Exxaro
First, it’s paid down its debt and its cash flows in the second half of the year will be a lot stronger than the first half. That will support the payment of a special dividend, despite the hiccup of a force majeure that we’re likely to experience for the next couple of weeks. Also, the average rand price of coal for the second half will be about 15% higher than the first half. On that basis, and the fact that it’s trading on a p:e of 3.8 times, it’s exceptionally cheap — especially in a market where there will be plenty of uncertainty in the coming months. Anyone else is going to be in trouble.
SELL: Sanlam
Insurance companies are generally dependent on market performance to support their valuations and need economic growth to support their bottom line, but we’re going into a recession in SA. I think that the insurance market where Sanlam plays is constantly being challenged by other financial services companies so its margins are constantly under attack. It’s been the best of the lot but it has cut all the fat that it can, so there’s not much room to manoeuvre. This means its downside risk is greater than Old Mutual or Momentum Metropolitan.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Build coal stocks, sell Sanlam
Ashraf Mohamed of Cornerpiece Capital on what the smart money is doing
Ashraf Mohamed, Cornerpiece Capital
BUY: Exxaro
First, it’s paid down its debt and its cash flows in the second half of the year will be a lot stronger than the first half. That will support the payment of a special dividend, despite the hiccup of a force majeure that we’re likely to experience for the next couple of weeks. Also, the average rand price of coal for the second half will be about 15% higher than the first half. On that basis, and the fact that it’s trading on a p:e of 3.8 times, it’s exceptionally cheap — especially in a market where there will be plenty of uncertainty in the coming months. Anyone else is going to be in trouble.
SELL: Sanlam
Insurance companies are generally dependent on market performance to support their valuations and need economic growth to support their bottom line, but we’re going into a recession in SA. I think that the insurance market where Sanlam plays is constantly being challenged by other financial services companies so its margins are constantly under attack. It’s been the best of the lot but it has cut all the fat that it can, so there’s not much room to manoeuvre. This means its downside risk is greater than Old Mutual or Momentum Metropolitan.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Get out of China, go to California
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Arcos Dorados, sell Hindustan Unilever
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Steinhoff, sell Old Mutual
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.