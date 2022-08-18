×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Arcos Dorados, sell Hindustan Unilever

Feroz Basa of Sanlam Investments on what the smart money is doing

18 August 2022 - 05:00
Unilever's headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Unilever's headquarters in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Feroz Basa, head of global emerging markets at Sanlam Investments

BUY: Arcos Dorados

Sitting on a p:e of 12 compared with a long-term historical average of 25, we’ve been buying into the growth story of this quick-service restaurant operator. Arcos Dorados, headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, operates more than 2,250 McDonald’s restaurants across 20 Latin American countries. Remember that McDonald’s is one of the most powerful brands in the world. In addition, the Covid pandemic has led to large numbers of mom-and-pop restaurants closing down, with quick-service operators filling the gaps. 

Considering that Latin America, in our view, is the biggest growth opportunity outside China, we foresee a lot of upside to this stock. Several factors support our view. Arcos Dorados has unmatched scale and brand loyalty, through McDonald’s, in the markets where it operates. The company delivered a normalised return on equity of 32% and has a conservative gearing of net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of just 1. There is, therefore, a significant margin of safety in this company. We estimate Arcos Dorados will grow revenue at a compound annual rate of 15% over the next three years. We recently increased our position in the stock.

SELL: Hindustan Unilever

First off, I need to mention this is a high-quality company serving the consumer staple side of the economy. Unilever’s brands, such as Dove, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Horlicks and so forth, are well-known brands in the markets where the company operates. In India, Hindustan Unilever’s more than 50 brands are available in more than 9-million outlets. That’s a huge footprint.

In addition, the Indian market is the fastest-growing consumer market in the world, with about 1.3-billion people. It makes sense that the market expects these consumers to “grow into” brands, such as those of Unilever. The company has posted historic earnings growth of between 8% and 10%, and in its most recent reporting period, to end-March, posted earnings growth of 11% on the back of a similar rise in turnover.

The crux, however, lies in the valuation of Hindustan Unilever. Investors are paying 58 times earnings to get hold of one stock, and we think it’s too expensive.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy banks, sell energy stocks

Zwelakhe Mnguni of Benguela Global Fund Managers on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy BAT, sell Pepkor

Neelash Hansjee, portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy KAP Industrial, sell Telkom

Nick Kunze, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sibanye’s big cost squeeze
Money & Investing
2.
Is Equites Property Fund still worth paying a ...
Money & Investing
3.
Behind MTN’s R24bn bid for Telkom
Money & Investing
4.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy banks, sell energy stocks
Money & Investing
5.
SIMON BROWN: Our most important asset
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Sun International, sell City Lodge

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Steinhoff, sell Old Mutual

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Renergen, sell Pick n Pay

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Richemont, sell BHP

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Mr Price, sell Vodacom

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Alibaba, sell Snapchat

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Reunert, sell Tiger Brands

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.