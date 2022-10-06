×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

PERSONAL FINANCE

ESTHER MUKUMBO: Creating a financial legacy

You don’t have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don’t start life off on the back foot

06 October 2022 - 05:00 Esther Mukumbo
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

We have just come out of September, and two things stood out for me during the month that are closely linked: Heritage Day and National Wills Week.

The word “heritage” refers to inherited traditions, monuments, objects and culture. Most important, it is the range of contemporary activities, meanings and behaviours that we draw from them. Heritage also, therefore, means preservation. When it comes to money matters, my thoughts always centre on what I can do now for my children. What traditions can I pass on to those who will outlive me? What money behaviours have we learnt from our parents that we can pass on to the next generation that will stand them in good stead?

On one level, when people think of legacies, they think of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. Bringing it down to the nonbillionaires among us, what does leaving a legacy mean? For many, it’s securing their children’s tertiary education debt free, having a deposit for their first home or buying their first car. This essentially sets up the next generation so that they don’t start off on the back foot.

Here are some ways to create a virtuous legacy:

  1. Set up a financial plan, one that guides your hopes and dreams, and implement it. Research has shown that people who have a financial plan are likely to be financially better off than those who do not. 
  2. Pass on knowledge. What is the one aspect in terms of your finances that you would like to pass on to the next generation? For example, regarding financial literacy, ensure the next generation knows and understands how to budget, access credit, save and invest. 
  3. Plan your estate. Do you have a valid will in place to ensure that your wishes are carried out in the event of your death? There is nothing worse than leaving loved ones who are financially dependent on you with no guidance of how you want your finances to be dealt with.
  4. Have life insurance: most life insurance policies will include the funds needed to cover a funeral, some within the first 48 hours of death. Decent life cover will help take care of your children’s education and pay off the debt on your car and house.
  5. Nominate the beneficiaries on your pension or provident fund and retirement annuities. These products are governed by the Pension Funds Act, and fall outside the ambit of an estate (which is covered by your will). This requires that you name the beneficiaries so that they are paid out upon your death.
  6. Preserve your assets: consider setting up a trust that will then own your key assets, such as  the family home.

Sure, this all involves administration, but these are important and doable if your goal is to build a financial legacy that will be passed on from generation to generation.

* Mukumbo is a financial literacy enthusiast and investor

ALSO READ:

ESTHER MUKUMBO: How to make your rand stretch whilst raising kids

Do you want kids? It’s not a cheap decision — literally and financially
Money & Investing
2 months ago

ESTHER MUKUMBO: How can families successfully navigate ‘black tax’?

It may seem an impossible balancing act at times, but black professionals can break the cycle by looking ahead
Money & Investing
3 months ago

FREE TO READ | Collective Insight June edition

We look at issues of inheritance and other considerations that affect those left behind when someone dies
Special Reports
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
How low will RMH go in selling its assets?
Money & Investing
2.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, sell Truworths
Money & Investing
3.
Truworths’ game of thrones: Who will win out?
Money & Investing
4.
Apply now for an incubation programme that will ...
Money & Investing
5.
Saltzman family still scoring at Dis-Chem
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.