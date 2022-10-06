Capitec’s share price has been shooting the lights out for years. But with the bank at such a premium to its peers, it was inevitable that cracks would start to emerge
We have just come out of September, and two things stood out for me during the month that are closely linked: Heritage Day and National Wills Week.
The word “heritage” refers to inherited traditions, monuments, objects and culture. Most important, it is the range of contemporary activities, meanings and behaviours that we draw from them. Heritage also, therefore, means preservation. When it comes to money matters, my thoughts always centre on what I can do now for my children. What traditions can I pass on to those who will outlive me? What money behaviours have we learnt from our parents that we can pass on to the next generation that will stand them in good stead?
On one level, when people think of legacies, they think of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. Bringing it down to the nonbillionaires among us, what does leaving a legacy mean? For many, it’s securing their children’s tertiary education debt free, having a deposit for their first home or buying their first car. This essentially sets up the next generation so that they don’t start off on the back foot.
Here are some ways to create a virtuous legacy:
Sure, this all involves administration, but these are important and doable if your goal is to build a financial legacy that will be passed on from generation to generation.
* Mukumbo is a financial literacy enthusiast and investor
PERSONAL FINANCE
ESTHER MUKUMBO: Creating a financial legacy
You don’t have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don’t start life off on the back foot
