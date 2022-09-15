There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
Sirius Real Estate, which has in recent years regularly appeared among property fund managers’ top picks, has taken a brutal beating this year. It’s down 45% from its early January highs, making it the JSE’s worst-performing real estate stock year to date. That is against a less pronounced slide of -11% for the SA listed property index as a whole over the same period, according to data from Anchor Stockbrokers.
Sirius, which is also listed on the LSE, is the JSE’s only rand hedge property counter that generates the bulk of its earnings in Germany. The company entered the UK in November via the acquisition of flexible workspace company BizSpace and its €1.2bn portfolio is now split 75/25 between Germany and the UK...
OFFSHORE PROPERTY
What’s up with Sirius?
Hint: Germany’s high gas price and potential shortages are factors behind the company’s share price plunge, though intrepid investors are now climbing back in
