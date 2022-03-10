Money & Investing

Why Mitch Slape won’t ditch Game

Losses at problem child Game continue to balloon, yet CEO Mitch Slape remains adamant he’s on the right path

10 March 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Game might be into its third year of losses, but Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is resolute about holding onto it.

What he describes as a "fundamentally different" business could turn a profit in 12 months, he says, thanks to structural interventions and a big improvement in "look and feel"...

