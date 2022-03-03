Be bold and buy Nepi Rockcastle
The East European mall owner has been sold off, but its Covid rebound means property investorsshould take a closer look
03 March 2022 - 05:00
SA investors are clearly jittery about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, judging by last week’s sell-off of East European-focused Nepi Rockcastle.
The JSE’s largest real estate counter, with a market cap of R60bn, has dropped 5.4% since releasing a solid set of results last week for the year to December. Trading patterns in Nepi Rockcastle’s shopping centres have largely recovered to close to pre-Covid levels. More encouraging is that retailers have seemingly started to resume expansion plans in the region, which were put on hold when the pandemic hit in 2020...
