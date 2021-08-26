Money & Investing Nepi execs out, but buyers in The impending departure of Nepi’s CEO and CFO won’t diminish the investment case for this rand hedge, say its backers BL PREMIUM

It seems mall owner Nepi Rockcastle hasn’t lost any of its lustre as one of the JSE’s most popular rand hedge bets — despite the impending departure of its top management.

This week, the share price touched a one-year high of R107 following the release of a fairly solid set of interim results...