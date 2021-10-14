Money & Investing TFG’s buy now, pay later push A tie-up with TymeBank will propel TFG in retail’s new credit model as it sets its sights on a major SA expansion drive B L Premium

A seismic shift in the way fashion retailers offer credit is under way, partly due to the buy now, pay later phenomenon that has swept global online retail.

For local chain TFG, that means a tie-up with TymeBank through its recently acquired Jet brand, in what TFG CEO Anthony Thünstrom expects will ultimately replace SA’s lay-by market. He calls it the "new retail credit model", and for TFG it means rolling out 600 kiosks in Jet stores offering financial products and services, including a debit card...