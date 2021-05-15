TFG hit by UK lockdowns but saved by Jet
Retailer expects annual headlines earnings per share to plunge 65%-75%
15 May 2021 - 07:20
TFG — owner of Foschini, American Swiss, Jet and The Fix — said on Friday it expects annual headlines earnings per share to fall 65%-75% as lockdowns hit the company in the UK and SA.
The retailer — which has stores in Australia, the UK and SA — put out a trading update for the fourth quarter and the 12 months to end-March...
