Companies / Retail & Consumer TFG hit by UK lockdowns but saved by Jet Retailer expects annual headlines earnings per share to plunge 65%-75% BL PREMIUM

TFG — owner of Foschini, American Swiss, Jet and The Fix — said on Friday it expects annual headlines earnings per share to fall 65%-75% as lockdowns hit the company in the UK and SA.

The retailer — which has stores in Australia, the UK and SA — put out a trading update for the fourth quarter and the 12 months to end-March...