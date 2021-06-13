Flush TFG poised for acquisitions
The group’s takeover of Jet has paid off, and it is looking for deals
13 June 2021 - 00:06
Foschini owner TFG has some serious firepower at its disposal - potentially R15bn in cash and borrowing facilities - to hunt for what CEO Anthony Thunström calls the "right acquisitions" across its different geographies and retail segments.
In an interview this week after the release of results for the year ended March 31 2021, Thunström said many assets were for sale in SA, Australia and the UK, where TFG operates, as many retailers had been struggling even before Covid-19 because of overexpansion and cannibalisation of markets due to the growth of online retail...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now