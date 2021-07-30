Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN Ghana sees data traffic surge as network coverage expands Data traffic rose more than 50% in MTN Ghana’s six months to end-June, with 4G network coverage rising to 79.9% from 76.1% previously BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN, says its Ghanaian unit saw data usage rise by more than half in its six months to end-June, boosted by an ongoing network expansion plan.

MTN Ghana’s service revenue grew 25.5% to 3.61-billion cedi (R8.8bn) to end-June, but subscribers decreased by 0.5% to 24.9-million. ..