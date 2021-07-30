MTN Ghana sees data traffic surge as network coverage expands
Data traffic rose more than 50% in MTN Ghana’s six months to end-June, with 4G network coverage rising to 79.9% from 76.1% previously
30 July 2021 - 08:04
Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN, says its Ghanaian unit saw data usage rise by more than half in its six months to end-June, boosted by an ongoing network expansion plan.
MTN Ghana’s service revenue grew 25.5% to 3.61-billion cedi (R8.8bn) to end-June, but subscribers decreased by 0.5% to 24.9-million. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now