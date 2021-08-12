Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN says Nigeria’s SIM registration rules robbed it of 2.3-million subscribers

12 August 2021 - 10:44 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJO
Picture: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJO

MTN, the largest mobile operator in Africa by subscribers, said on Thursday that new SIM registration regulations in Nigeria resulted in the loss of 2.3-million subscribers in the six months to June.

Nigeria is MTN’s largest and most lucrative market, but has been a headache for the SA telecoms company since 2015.

In December 2020, the Nigerian Communications Commission suspended the sale and activation of new SIMs, directing operators to update registration records with national identification numbers for every SIM in Nigeria. However, a ban on new SIM activations was lifted in April and MTN expects subscriber growth to normalise over time.

MTN had a total of 277-million subscribers during the review period spread across 21 markets in Africa, which it considers a growth engine.

Group headline earnings per share (heps) dropped 10% to R3.87, affected by non-operational items that included Covid-19 donations to the AU for vaccines and the Coalition Against Covid-19 in Nigeria. Excluding these items, adjusted heps increased 31.5%.

Group service revenue rose 19.7% to R81.9bn, led by growth of 9.3% in MTN SA, 23.8% in MTN Nigeria and 25.5% in MTN Ghana.

Voice revenue was up 8.9%, supported by growth in voice traffic of 12.3% year on year. The group said the performance was also supported by well-executed customer value management initiatives and segmented customer propositions.

Data revenue expanded by 32.2% on the back of a 56.4% increase in data usage, with sustained levels of online demand brought about by the effects of the pandemic.

Fintech revenue rose 39.7%. The number of active MoMo users increased by 2.6-million to 48.9-million compared to December 2020, generating monthly average revenue per user of $1.3.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

MTN shares bounce as threat of US anti-terror case recedes

Tide turns in mobile operator’s favour as  judge recommends that the US terror case be dismissed
Companies
1 week ago

Telecoms operators plan to stay relevant with consumers

There are gaps mobile operators can exploit as  consumer-facing brands  in the next decades
Companies
1 month ago

Fintech firms find it hard to gain a foothold in Africa’s fragmented markets

Opportunities abound but no company dominates and partnerships across borders seem to be the way forward
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SAB speaks out on impact of alcohol bans in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Bank Zero spreads its net wide as it launches ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Adapt IT veteran at the helm after exit of Sbu ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Steinhoff shares jump 29% after upping of global ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Rebosis suffers another hit as Sanlam further ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

eMedia launches new video on-demand service with MTN

Life

MTN shares bounce as threat of US anti-terror case recedes

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Ghana sees data traffic surge as network coverage expands

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.