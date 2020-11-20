Reduce fraud and improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions

Stocken says while companies often respond to the risk of fraud by adding more controls, integrating the business’ banking system into their accounting system is a better option.

He gives the example of account verification, which is a quick way to make sure the bank account on an invoice belongs to the issuer of the invoice.

“We find this service is not used often because it sits outside the company’s system in the banking system,” Stocken says. This means staff have to log into the banking system to perform the account verification, and it’s difficult for a finance director to ensure that this is done for all account changes.

“Our advice would be to integrate the verification service directly into your accounting system so that at the time you are changing supplier details, incorrect banking details are automatically identified and fraudulent payments prevented.”

Molanda says business can also mitigate the risk of fraud by integrating payment functionality.

“There is a transition period between staff downloading payment files from their accounting system and uploading them into the banking system. Banking details can be changed in this transition period. If you integrate this functionality you remove the window of opportunity for fraud.”

Integration does more than prevent fraud

“Integrating and automating processes not only reduces vulnerabilities to fraud, it dramatically increases efficiency within a finance department,” Stocken says.

Absa’s cash management team recently worked with a client where the number of employee hours used to make about 1,000 payments each month was reduced from 180 to 30.

“We integrated their banking directly into their accounting system, reducing the number of hours needed and freeing up four of the five employees previously used in the payments process to focus on higher value-adding activities in the business.”

Importantly, Molanda says integration is not just for big businesses.

“Integration used to be difficult and costly, something only large companies with large IT departments could do. Through the evolution of technology such as APIs, the process has become a lot simpler and cheaper. We have invested significantly in API technology and can now offer our clients many integration opportunities.”

“Absa has also partnered with different accounting systems and enterprise resource planning systems such as EPIC ERP and AJS to do the work of integrating so that we are able to offer the benefit to our clients without them investing as much time and capital as would previously have been necessary.”

This article was paid for by Absa CIB.