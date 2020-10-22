Money & Investing offshore investing Biden or Trump: do markets even care? Paltry JSE returns should prompt local investors to look global — and there are plenty of ways to skin the offshore cat BL PREMIUM

As demand for offshore investing spikes, the traditional gatekeepers of foreign investment — linked investment service providers such as Momentum and Old Mutual International (OMI) — are trying to attract more middle-class investors.

Previously, such vehicles were perceived as elitist.