WATCH: How Woolworths’s food sales showed resilience

Woolworths group CEO Roy Bagattini talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

18 September 2020 - 07:42 Business Day TV
Woolworths. Picture: JAMES OATWAY

Food sales remain Woolworths’s saving grace, ticking up 10.7% during its full-year period.

The group’s fashion, beauty and home sales fell 10.7% as stores had to close during the lockdown period.

Business Day TV spoke to Woolworths group CEO Roy Bagattini for his take on the group’s performance.

Woolworths scraps final dividend as Covid-19 hits non-food sales

Sales in the fashion, beauty and home division fell about 10.7% year on year, but food grew 10.7%
Companies
1 day ago

Woolworths Group releases financial results for 2019/2020

SPONSORED | Summary of audited group results for the 52 weeks ended June 28 2020
Companies
1 day ago

SARAH BUITENDACH: Buying online: a night at the Fresh Prince’s mansion and Louis Vuitton PPE

Forget about the basics from Zulzi or the Checkers Sixty60 app – that’s just boring. Here are some better ideas
Opinion
2 days ago

Shoprite keeps focus on local operations

Shoprite plans to exit Nigeria and Kenya by the end of the year, citing their lack of profitability
Business
5 days ago

'Unilever must do more', says government

Company should take SA products to international markets, minister says
Business
5 days ago

