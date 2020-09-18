News Leader
WATCH: How Woolworths’s food sales showed resilience
Woolworths group CEO Roy Bagattini talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
18 September 2020 - 07:42
Food sales remain Woolworths’s saving grace, ticking up 10.7% during its full-year period.
The group’s fashion, beauty and home sales fell 10.7% as stores had to close during the lockdown period.
Business Day TV spoke to Woolworths group CEO Roy Bagattini for his take on the group’s performance.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.