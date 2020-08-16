Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in Australia worsens
Retailer expects pandemic to continue hitting its business as Country Road sales plunge
16 August 2020 - 18:33
The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on its business is likely to persist for the rest of 2020 as poor clothing sales at its SA and Australian stores hit earnings, Woolworths has warned.
Woolworths said on Friday that headline earnings per share, which strips out one-off costs such as impairments, for the 52 weeks to June 28 will drop about 70%.
