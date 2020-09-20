Business David Jones dragging Woolies down Unsentimental new CEO vows no SA cash for Aussie chain BL PREMIUM

Fund managers and analysts are watching keenly to see if new Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini can finally turn around Australian department store chain David Jones, which has been a drain on the group since it was bought in 2014.

The task is daunting as the JSE-listed food and clothing retailer has already impaired R13bn of the R21.4bn it paid for David Jones.