Liberty: worth a punt?
There’s big upside to Liberty’s share price if the group can grow profit and sales — but that’s no small ask
13 August 2020 - 05:00
Liberty has made by far the largest loss in its history — R2.2bn in the six months to June.
Yet analysts are willing to back the life insurance company as a buy.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now