WATCH: How Liberty plans to deal with Covid-19

Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the company’s pandemic reserve to help deal with Covid fallout

06 August 2020 - 07:46 Business Day TV
Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Liberty Holdings, which has swung into an interim loss, has created a R3bn pandemic reserve to help it deal with the fallout from Covid-19.

Business Day TV spoke to Liberty CEO David Munro about the results and how the company is coping what it means for the company in the current economic climate.

