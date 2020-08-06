News Leader
WATCH: How Liberty plans to deal with Covid-19
Liberty CEO David Munro talks to Business Day TV about the company’s pandemic reserve to help deal with Covid fallout
06 August 2020 - 07:46
Liberty Holdings, which has swung into an interim loss, has created a R3bn pandemic reserve to help it deal with the fallout from Covid-19.
Business Day TV spoke to Liberty CEO David Munro about the results and how the company is coping what it means for the company in the current economic climate.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.