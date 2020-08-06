Money & Investing Insurers brace for tough year ahead Insurers’ results aren’t going to be pretty, if Liberty is any guide. But it doesn’t mean the shares aren’t worth a sniff BL PREMIUM

If it wasn’t already clear from Liberty’s latest trading update, it is going to be a tough year for the life industry on several fronts.

Liberty’s decision to set aside R3bn for the financial consequences of Covid will push it to a loss of up to R2.4bn for the first half of the year alone.