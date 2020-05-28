RETAIL
Woolworths determined David Jones has more to offer
28 May 2020 - 05:06
Woolworths, the upmarket food and clothing retailer, has hired bankers to explore options for its Australian property portfolio, part of steps under a newly appointed boss to revive a business that’s been a drag on its earnings.
Woolworths has faced anger from shareholders after taking roughly R12bn in combined writedown charges from its department store chain, David Jones, in Australia since paying about R20bn in 2014 as part of ambitious plans to become a top southern hemisphere retailer.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now