Money & Investing ‘Get Woolworths back to where it deserves to be’ — Ian Moir Woolworths’ mistakes are fixable, says Moir on his way out, and some analysts agree with upbeat long-term outlook BL PREMIUM

"Please get this business back to where it should be, where it deserves to be," said Woolworths’ outgoing CEO Ian Moir as he signed off on 10 years of results presentations.

These words, spoken at the very end of a 90-minute interim results presentation, exhibited the first signs of emotion Moir must have felt at the prospect of stepping away from a position he had held for a decade.