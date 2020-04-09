Dairy producers: Time to butter me up, baby

Specialist dairy operations are proving to be valuable cash cows for Libstar and Sea Harvest, two of the smaller food-producing businesses on the JSE.

Local investors have never been terribly enamoured of dairy businesses. Short-lived endeavours like Bonnita and Milkworx probably did their bit to sour sentiment.

Investor interest in Clover, which recently delisted, ironically seemed to increase when it shifted its product mix away from its traditional dairy offering. Older readers might also recall Tiger Brands hiving off Dairybelle about a dozen years ago.

In fact, none of the larger JSE-listed food companies has any meaningful dairy exposure — which might suggest the niche is too competitive and cyclical.

When Libstar listed in 2018 there was much more market interest in the group’s thrust into supermarket in-house brands than in the large Lancewood dairy segment.