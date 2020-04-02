MARC HASENFUSS: As ye sow, shall ye reap
At a time when real estate is getting knocked sideways, there is some reassurance in having an agricultural angle
02 April 2020 - 05:00
Plague diary, week 2: The best growth in the past week came from my vegetable patch. At a time when real estate is getting knocked sideways, there is some reassurance in having an agricultural angle. With the entire family home there is always a sentry, armed with an unloaded pellet gun and a less-than-obedient trio of Jack Russells, to fend off the baboon raids that are an irritatingly regular occurrence in Kommetjie.
There is quite a spread of crops, and we are able to make our own salads (even if the peppers are on the sharper side of tangy and the rocket bitter). Still, it feels good to be doing my bit for food security in these anxious times.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now