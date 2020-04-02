Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: As ye sow, shall ye reap At a time when real estate is getting knocked sideways, there is some reassurance in having an agricultural angle BL PREMIUM

Plague diary, week 2: The best growth in the past week came from my vegetable patch. At a time when real estate is getting knocked sideways, there is some reassurance in having an agricultural angle. With the entire family home there is always a sentry, armed with an unloaded pellet gun and a less-than-obedient trio of Jack Russells, to fend off the baboon raids that are an irritatingly regular occurrence in Kommetjie.

There is quite a spread of crops, and we are able to make our own salads (even if the peppers are on the sharper side of tangy and the rocket bitter). Still, it feels good to be doing my bit for food security in these anxious times.