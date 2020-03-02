Fairvest sticks to dividend guidance as vacancies drop
Landlord, which focuses on shopping centres in small towns and rural areas, is optimistic about its tenant profile
Fairvest, which focuses on shopping centres in small towns and rural areas, is confident it will meet its full-year distribution guidance of 4%-6%, which it ascribes to its low-risk tenant base and letting experience.
SA’s weak economy has led to a scarcity of new capital and limited opportunity for new opportunities, but the company said its full-year distribution should beat inflation.
Distribution for the six months to end-December increased 5.1% to 11.155c per share, while the value of the group’s total property portfolio rose 10.4% to R3.49bn.
The group said its portfolio remains well diversified across SA, with the four largest provinces — Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Free State — contributing 77.7% of revenue.
The high national tenant component of 73.3% of the portfolio provides shareholders with a low-risk investment profile, the company said, with national food retailers occupying 37.2% of the portfolio in terms of gross lettable area.
Vacancies decreased to 3.2% from 4% previously, the group said.