Fairvest sticks to dividend guidance as vacancies drop

Landlord, which focuses on shopping centres in small towns and rural areas, is optimistic about its tenant profile

02 March 2020 - 09:53 karl gernetzky
A Fairvest retail property in KwaZulu-Natal. The landlord is confident its full-year distribution will beat inflation. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fairvest, which focuses on shopping centres in small towns and rural areas, is confident it will meet its full-year distribution guidance of 4%-6%, which it ascribes to its low-risk tenant base and letting experience.

SA’s weak economy has led to a scarcity of new capital and limited opportunity for new opportunities, but the company said its full-year distribution should beat inflation.

Distribution for the six months to end-December increased 5.1% to 11.155c per share, while the value of the group’s total property portfolio rose 10.4% to R3.49bn.

The group said its portfolio remains well diversified across SA, with the four largest provinces — Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Free State — contributing 77.7% of revenue.

The high national tenant component of 73.3% of the portfolio provides shareholders with a low-risk investment profile, the company said, with national food retailers occupying 37.2% of the portfolio in terms of gross lettable area.

Vacancies decreased to 3.2% from 4% previously, the group said.

Listed property: dude, where’s my dividend?

Property fans should expect little, if any, growth in dividend payouts next year, but cheap share prices are still a draw
Fairvest beats inflation again with 8% distribution growth

However, the company is warning that its 2020 results could be hit by declining rental income
Safari withdraws Fairvest takeover offer

The two had been in merger talks since March but Comprop made a more attractive cash offer in July to buy Safari outright for R1.8bn
