Fairvest sticks to dividend guidance as vacancies drop

Fairvest, which focuses on shopping centres in small towns and rural areas, is confident it will meet its full-year distribution guidance of 4%-6%, which it ascribes to its low-risk tenant base and letting experience.

SA’s weak economy has led to a scarcity of new capital and limited opportunity for new opportunities, but the company said its full-year distribution should beat inflation.

Distribution for the six months to end-December increased 5.1% to 11.155c per share, while the value of the group’s total property portfolio rose 10.4% to R3.49bn.

The group said its portfolio remains well diversified across SA, with the four largest provinces — Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Free State — contributing 77.7% of revenue.

The high national tenant component of 73.3% of the portfolio provides shareholders with a low-risk investment profile, the company said, with national food retailers occupying 37.2% of the portfolio in terms of gross lettable area.

Vacancies decreased to 3.2% from 4% previously, the group said.

