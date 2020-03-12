Money & Investing Banks’ bad debt blues Credit losses are on the rise and banks’ bad debts may, in fact, get worse as lenders take on a resurgent Absa BL PREMIUM

Are SA’s banks facing a bad debt crisis?

After all, credit losses have surged for the three biggest lenders: Standard, Nedbank and FirstRand. Nedbank and Standard Bank both presented results for the year to December 2019 last week and both reported a jump in the credit loss ratio — essentially, the portion of loans that have gone bad.