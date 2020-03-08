Hilary Joffe Columnist
Business

Banks brace for choppy waters

Some banks will benefit from strong growth in the rest of Africa or gains in market share at home

08 March 2020 - 00:13 HILARY JOFFE

With the first two of SA's big four banks releasing muted financial results this week, signs are that the sector is taking strain and that things could get worse.

