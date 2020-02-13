Invicta: bloody, but unbowed

The market is expecting a destructive grind at industrial products group Invicta, with its shares scuttling down to levels last seen in 2006.

Once the darling of the JSE’s industrial segment, Invicta spooked investors last week with its admission that it was evaluating a number of strategic initiatives — which could include asset sales and a rights offer.

Recently appointed Invicta CEO Steven Joffe — who earned a formidable reputation in the gaming sector before emerging as a prime mover in the remake of the old Austro Group into industrial conglomerate enX — says the quickest way to ease the company’s heavy gearing will be to sell off assets.

The catch, however, is that whatever assets Invicta can peddle are unlikely to fetch top dollar.

Joffe admits: "There are no easy deals."

Invicta’s timing, then, could hardly be worse — though only the most optimistic punters might have believed the once mighty firm could trade its way out of its current predicament.

A big slug of Invicta’s problems, outside the moribund local economy, stem from a larger-than-expected tax settlement of R750m with the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

This was linked to a complicated empowerment investment arrangement put in place about a dozen years ago.

The settlement — even though staggered over a handful of years — has strained Invicta’s balance sheet.