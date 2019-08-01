Money & Investing PSG’s Zeder conundrum A bonanza dividend thanks to PepsiCo is but one option for Zeder as it mulls how best to wring out more value BL PREMIUM

The AGM of PSG-controlled agribusiness Zeder Investments last Friday was a damp squib, at least for journalists hoping the assembled throng — including irrepressible activists Chris Logan and Albie Cilliers — might hurl a few curve balls at executives around the proposed sale of Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo.

Zeder CEO Norman Celliers quickly closed the AGM after announcing the voting results. He said shareholders could approach management with any questions after the meeting.