Murray & Roberts rapped over the knuckles

The Takeover Special Committee (TSC), which considers appeals of decisions by the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP), has issued only four rulings in 2018.

Three of them have involved the hostile bid for control of Murray & Roberts (M&R) by German engineering group Aton.

This may explain the slightly weary note in the most recent of those rulings.

"This is the latest episode in the long-running dispute between Aton … and the board … of Murray & Roberts," declares the TSC, launching what turns out to be scathing criticism of the robust efforts of the M&R independent board to fend off the German bid.

The TSC was peeved by the "manner in which the independent board conducted itself".

It was particularly irritated by the fact that the independent board did not inform the TSC of its proposed Aveng transaction back in May, when an earlier TSC was considering separate complaints by M&R and Aton.

In May the first TSC ruled in support of M&R’s argument that Aton’s sale agreement with Allan Gray, which pushed it above the 35% threshold, obliged Aton to make a mandatory offer to all M&R shareholders at the same price, R17 a share.

This was a significant win for shareholders, who had initially received a voluntary offer of R15 a share.

For Aton, it ruled that the conduct of M&R’s independent board contravened the Companies Act, which requires that the board does not deprive shareholders of the opportunity to decide on the merits of an offer.

It prohibited M&R CEO Henry Laas from speaking about the deal on behalf of the M&R independent board.

In its third and latest ruling on the matter, the TSC reversed the TRP’s decision, announced in late June, to allow M&R to proceed with the proposed takeover of Aveng.

That deal might have been dead in the water anyway following Aton’s dramatic announcement in early July that it had acquired a 25.4% stake in Aveng. Just enough to ensure the transaction doesn’t get the necessary 75% shareholder support needed.