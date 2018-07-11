Murray & Roberts mining activities lure Aton

M&R, once a construction behemoth, has seen its market capitalisation slide from nearly R29bn a decade ago to about R7.7bn at Tuesday’s close.

Aton states it has no specific plans regarding divestments of noncore investments, without disclosing what falls into that category, but it would consider selling off assets that "may be more appropriately held or may be valued more highly by other South African and/or strategic investors". Such disposals would only be considered on completion of the offer and, says Aton, "may include M&R’s investments in Gautrain-related businesses".

M&R, which had increased its stake in Bombela to 50% as recently as December 2017, describes the Gautrain-related business as one of its most attractive investments. Not only does it generate about R200m a year, an additional attraction is that in contrast to M&R’s other cyclical businesses Bombela offers long-term certainty.

Ironically, the first engagement between the two companies was initiated by M&R in 2010 when it indicated it was interested in acquiring Redpath from Aton. Redpath develops mines and sinks shafts for global mining firms.

For a South African engineering and construction services company wanting to develop a global footprint the potential synergies must have looked compelling. Nothing came of those talks and things remained quiet until 2015 when Aton emerged as the owner of a 4.5% stake in M&R. In 2016 Aton indicated it wanted to buy M&R.

When it was rebuffed the firm started to build up its stake in M&R. By February 2017 it was the largest single shareholder with 25.5%.

At the time M&R CEO Henry Laas told investors he regarded Aton’s move as "an opportunity, not a threat". In February 2017 Laas said he was "pretty relaxed about what is happening".

He also acknowledged that other than the formal notification, M&R had received no communication from Aton.

By November 2017, when Aton had built up a 30.1% stake, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) had also started to add to its 15% holding. In mid-April the PIC had increased its stake to 20.15%. The PIC is not backing the Aton bid and has not been persuaded by the increased offer of R17.

Deon Botha, head of corporate affairs at the PIC, told Business Day on Tuesday that it agrees with the M&R independent board. "The offer by Aton materially undervalues this successful engineering, construction and mining firm based on its prospects.

"Furthermore, the PIC is opposed to the proposed delisting of M&R from the JSE as this will diminish the investible universe on the JSE."

Aton was not only forced to increase its offer to R17 a share from R15 but also to make it a mandatory one and has been dragged through no less than two South African regulatory forums in the process. High-profile appearances before the Takeover Regulation Panel and the Competition Tribunal is likely to have sat uneasily with this family-owned company.

Most recently Aton bought a 25.4% stake in Aveng in a bid to block the proposed merger between M&R and Aveng, which Aton says would be "highly-value destructive".

