Aton blocks M&R’s planned Aveng takeover

Aton has managed to block Murray & Roberts’s proposed acquisition of Aveng by winning an appeal in the latest round of the acrimonious takeover battle by the German investment group.

Murray & Roberts issued a statement on Thursday saying the approval it had gained from the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) had been overruled by the Takeover Special Committee (TSC).

"On August 1, the TSC ruled to overturn the TRP approval and prohibit Murray & Roberts from continuing to develop the potential transaction whilst the Aton offer remains in place," Thursday’s statement said.

"The board is in the process of reviewing the TSC ruling together with its legal advisers and consulting with Aveng. The board will make a further announcement regarding the proposed transaction in due course."

Aton is offering Murray & Roberts shareholders R17 per share, which the target company’s board has advised shareholders to reject, saying the fair value would be more than R20 per share.

Aton appears to have destroyed Murray & Roberts’s chances of acquiring Aveng in any event by acquiring more than 25% of the voting rights of the target company.

Aveng’s share price remained unchanged at 9c while Murray & Roberts’s share price rose 0.11% to R17.95.