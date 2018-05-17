Regulation: Foothills, two peaks, and a mountain

It is unfortunate that the name Twin Peaks has stuck for the new regulatory regime for financial services.

It may be catchy, reflecting a cult TV series from the 1990s, even though that programme was highly confusing and nobody could agree on the outcome. The two peaks are the new Prudential Authority (PA) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), formerly known as the Financial Services Board (FSB). Treasury admits SA’s regulatory framework looks more like a mountain, two peaks and several foothills.

The mountain is the SA Reserve Bank, which has not delegated its responsibility for "macro-stability".

The foothills include the National Credit Regulator and the Financial Intelligence Centre, which remain separate. There is also a new co-ordinating body, the Financial Sector Oversight Committee, and it can’t be long before this gets its own well-paid CEO and staff.

The two peaks still have to work out a memorandum of understanding before they can jointly grant new licences to financial institutions.

The aim of Twin Peaks, says Caroline da Silva, the FSCA’s deputy registrar for insurance, is to place equal focus on prudential and conduct risk, through the two separate bodies. Previously, the FSB was responsible for both prudential and conduct issues for all nonbanking financial institutions. It will now focus on market conduct for all financial services, including banks.

The Banks Act makes little reference to market conduct in the banking sector, so there will be much greater emphasis on this through the FSCA, and inevitably higher levies to pay for it. Da Silva says that a range of sector-specific laws governing conduct will be replaced by the Conduct of Financial Institutions Act. The old FSB executive officer will be renamed the commissioner of the FSCA, to give parity with the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service and of correctional services.

Da Silva says the FSCA will make a shift from the backward-looking compliance-based approach of the FSB and will become more unashamedly intensive and intrusive. This will mean heavy recruiting to restaff the perennially understaffed FSB.