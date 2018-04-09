Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What the twin peaks regime means for retirement funds

09 April 2018 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Under the new twin peaks regime, retirement funds will face a raft of new commitments, including extended training for trustees and additional reporting.

Financial Sector Charter Council CEO Isaac Ramputa spoke to Business Day TV to discuss the training options offered to trustees.

Financial Sector Charter Council CEO Isaac Ramputa talks to Business Day TV about training trustees

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

