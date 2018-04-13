ABEL SITHOLE: Dismantling FSB myths

Last week, the Financial Services Board (FSB) relaunched as the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) at a time when it was facing heightened scepticism from some quarters.

In its Cover Story last week, the Financial Mail described the regulator as a "toothless watchdog", casting unfortunate aspersions on the reforms of the Twin Peaks regulatory model, which was implemented precisely to fill the gaps in the previous regulatory framework.

First, I should say that Twin Peaks is the result of seven years of unstinting work from SA’s policy makers, who have been preoccupied with the best ways in which to plug those gaps.

We accepted there were areas in the legislation that were not clearly defined, leaving consumers vulnerable to abuse. This is why Twin Peaks — with the new conduct authority and prudential authority — has the power to regulate how companies conduct themselves in relation to their customers. It will help ensure companies are more sustainable, too.

In an ideal world, no regulator should make mistakes. But mistakes do happen — and when they have, we’ve sought to correct them.

But it is disappointing when journalists fail to grasp that our regulatory scope has limits. Take the examples of Steinhoff, VBS Mutual Bank, Fidentia, various pension funds and Oakbay, which are held up as examples of incompetence.

On VBS Mutual Bank, it is important to note that the FSB’s mandate extended only to nonbanking financial institutions. We didn’t regulate VBS’s activities as a bank. Of course, in the new regulatory regime under Twin Peaks, we will have the power to regulate banking conduct. It’s a good example of how Twin Peaks recognises the interconnectedness of financial institutions, the concentration risks in the sector and the need for co-ordination between regulators.