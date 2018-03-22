Investors weigh in on RMH

Emotions are running high around a widening discount at RMB Holdings (RMH) — which holds a 34.1% stake in banking giant FirstRand — with shareholders particularly irked about a contentious management participation arrangement at the group’s fledgling property hub.

Last Friday, investment behemoth Remgro, usually regarded as an astute investor and a bastion of good corporate governance, was taken to task by shareholders for not addressing the widening discount at RMH.

Remgro CEO Jannie Durand is set to take the chairman’s seat at RMH shortly.

Shareholders noted that the 13%-15% discount at RMH took at least 3%-4% off Remgro’s intrinsic value.

Feisty Cape Town-based investor Nick Krige asked Durand how concerned he was, on a scale of one to 10, about the growing RMH discount, pointing out that RMH and Rand Merchant Insurance represent about R50bn of Remgro’s intrinsic value. "This is an important question to ask of Remgro, which is really a holding company of a holding company," he said.

Durand said Remgro is "very concerned" about the discount. "There was a time when RMH traded at a premium, and now it’s at a discount ... so we need to look at it seriously."

For some shareholders, the main sticking point at RMH seems to be the dalliance with property. The contention is that this (very) small sideline could distract RMH executives from focusing on the core investment in FirstRand at a time when competition is rapidly growing in the local banking sector.

The property segment does not look inspiring, with a portfolio that includes a 27.5% interest in Atterbury Property Holdings, a 34.1% interest in Propertuity Development (an urban renewal business) and 40% in Genesis Properties Three (a mezzanine debt and equity funding business). In January the division also bought a 43.8% interest in Atterbury Europe from Steinhoff International.

While the 34.1% stake in FirstRand — worth R133bn — represents more than 99% of RMH’s value, the small property thrust is causing some consternation. In the half-year to end-December, the property hub reported a loss of R15m, and took an impairment of R174m, which is equivalent to nearly 20% of the portfolio value.