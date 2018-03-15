MTN: still not getting a full signal

The dark cloud that has been hanging over MTN for nearly three years is, by most accounts, finally starting to lift.

On Thursday last week, when the group released a confident earnings report, the market was afforded the certainty it’s been waiting for. It remains to be seen, however, whether this will translate into a sustained recovery in the share price, and whether management has done enough to court the most bearish analysts.

The mobile operator’s fall from grace in recent years is well known, thanks in part to a dramatic US$1.5bn fine in Nigeria for failing to disconnect unregistered Sim cards. The group also dropped the ball in its home market by letting its peers sprint ahead in terms of network quality — a slip-up that has cost MTN’s postpaid business dearly.

As was expected, MTN, headed by CEO Rob Shuter, returned to profit in 2017, with a profit after tax of R4.5bn from a loss of R3.1bn in 2016.

MTN’s shares rose 10.1% on the day the earnings report was released, winning back the losses incurred in the year to date after the company said it would not cut its dividend as much as many analysts had feared.

The stock also benefited from a positive earnings projection from management and the unwinding of some short positions.

Shuter gave fairly bullish growth projections, saying the rebased dividend — which is expected to be R5/share for 2018, from R7 in 2017 — could rise by 10%-20%/year over coming years. The stock is now trading at a dividend yield of about 3.9% and a normalised p:e of about 18.

That’s still not enticing enough for some investors, though.

"Let me put it this way: we like the story but we don’t like the valuation," says Imtiaz Suliman, portfolio manager at Sentio Capital. That is partly why Sentio prefers Vodacom.

Suliman thinks the R5 dividend is too generous in light of MTN’s relatively anaemic cash flows and high debt levels.

Further, MTN’s efforts to turn its SA business around will take some time. Even though the company says its heavy capital expenditure in 2017 catapulted its network into pole position, Suliman says Vodacom customers are unlikely to jump ship that easily.