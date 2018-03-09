WATCH: How MTN returned into profit

Cellphone network operator MTN is back in the black.

The company reported annual headline earnings of R3.3bn. That is from a loss of R1.4bn the previous year. The swing is largely due to the absence of one-off charges related to the fine it had to pay in Nigeria in the previous period.

As a result, CEO Rob Shuter has forecast dividend growth of as much as 20% a year. Investors cheered the news, sending the company’s share price 10% higher.

Shuter spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results.