WATCH: How MTN returned into profit

09 March 2018
MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter
MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter

Cellphone network operator MTN is back in the black.

The company reported annual headline earnings of R3.3bn. That is from a loss of R1.4bn the previous year. The swing is largely due to the absence of one-off charges related to the fine it had to pay in Nigeria in the previous period.

As a result, CEO Rob Shuter has forecast dividend growth of as much as 20% a year. Investors cheered the news, sending the company’s share price 10% higher.

Shuter spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results.

MTN CEO Rob Shuter talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

MTN’s ride-hailing app popular in Iran

Internet business in Iran has grown tenfold in one year, says MTN chief financial officer
Companies
6 hours ago

MTN to revisit financial services in SA

CEO Rob Shuter says the company wants to include new features such as loan products, investment products and insurance
Companies
6 hours ago

JSE flat despite positive corporate news and risk-on global sentiment

MTN ended the day up 10.12% after the company returned to profitability in the year to end-December
Markets
18 hours ago

MTN CEO Rob Shuter forecasts dividend growth of up to 20% a year

MTN has returned to full-year profit, enabling it to move beyond a tumultuous period that began with a $5.2bn fine in Nigeria in October 2015
Companies
21 hours ago

Industrial stocks keep JSE in the positive column

An index of the top 25 industrial companies gained 1.49%, boosted in part by corporate earnings and a slightly weaker rand
Markets
22 hours ago

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.